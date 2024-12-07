Severance season 2: See new trailer, key art, and new details!

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Severance season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ on January 17. Why not celebrate with a brand-new trailer?

Today, the streaming service gave us the first, truly-substantial look at the next chapter of the Adam Scott series, and by all accounts there is a lot to unpack following the shocking events of the season 1 finale. If you need a refresher, just remember for a moment here that the Innie / Outie worlds were fully thrown into chaos thanks to the actions of Mark S., and that is without even noting the Outie persona of Helly — all of a sudden, it was abundantly clear why she was unable to leave Lumon once and for all.

If you head over here, you can see the trailer now, which works hard to answer one pretty-simple question: What actually comes next? How do you follow up on some of what we’ve already seen? Lumon tries to convince the show’s core four that they are actually heroes / revolutions in their own way, which probably means that they’ve become the focal point for massive amounts of PR-speak. There may be a good bit of placating that goes on here, but does that mean that they are going to stop digging? Hardly, as there are both professional and personal secrets around every corner.

While the Severance season 2 synopsis does not contain any huge shockers, we tend to think of it as a table-setter in its own right:

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Meanwhile, the key art above is really a perfect reminder of what this show does best: Have Scott spring through hallways.

Related – Why have we waited so long to see Severance season 2?

Based on the Severance season 2 trailer, what are you the most excited for?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







