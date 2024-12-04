Severance season 2: Ben Stiller explains long wait

For those who are not presently aware, the Severance season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ next month — and absolutely, it has been a long wait.

So, is there a reason for it? Let’s just say that in the end, there are actually multiple different reasons for it. We could go through some of them ourselves, but it may make more sense to hand the metaphorical baton over to director and executive producer Ben Stiller instead!

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Stiller lists through what happened leading up to the start of production, including the writing process — and also how the strikes of 2023 shook things up greatly:

“It took a while to write season two … Then we started to shoot in October of 2022, and we got shut down by the strike in May [2023]. At that point, we had completed about 7 of our 10 episodes, and then we had to regroup after the strike. It takes us a while to prep the show. And so, we didn’t start shooting until January [2024]. Then we shot from January to May to finish the last three episodes.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Dan Erickson discussed with the aforementioned site that there were also many things that would be changed once scenes started to play out with the actors — which helps to explain why this show is so expensive. He and Stiller are perfectionists to the extent that they would not put the series out there unless they are fully satisfied with the end result.

Is there going to be a third season?

Nothing for the time being has been confirmed there but for now, we remain cautiously optimistic. After all, there is nothing being said about season 2 that makes us think it is the final one, so there is a lot to be excited about here.

What are you eventually the most excited to see moving into Severance season 2 at Apple TV+?

