Severance season2 teaser: Meet the new workers

Leading up to the Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ come January 17, the streaming service has unveiled a new teaser. With that, what is there to be excited about?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following: Somehow, Mark has found himself back within the hallways of Lumon, despite the end of the first season creating an unprecedented amount of chaos within the company. He springs through the halls only to eventually discover three employees, who are played here by Arrested Development / The Old Man actress Alia Shawkat plus also Bob Balaban and Stefano Carannante. He does not know who they are, and then a familiar face turns up: Milchick, who has a handful of balloons bearing Mark’s face.

So here is where things get interesting: Milchick welcomes him back, but also notes that it has “been a minute.” There is clearly somewhat of a passage of time here between seasons, which does make sense given that it feels like forever since Severance was on the air. The industry strikes hit this show hard, and that is in addition to the time and effort to create something this ambitious.

Does this teaser make us even more excited for what lies ahead? Sure, but at the same time you can easily argue that it could have added more new footage. After all, there are certainly parts of this that are not going to be in the new season at all, especially since the first twenty or so seconds seem to be serving almost mostly as a recap of sorts. When a show has been off the air as long as this one, there is clearly a recognition that not everyone out there is going to actually remember what happened.

Now, let’s desperately cross our fingers and hope that the producers here manage to make season 2 well worth the wait. You can watch the full teaser now over at the link here.

