Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 6: A recovery…

You are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 6 on Starz next week — so what will the focus be?

Well, first and foremost “The Price of Fame” is the title for this story, and we tend to think that as the story plays out, we are going to see things careen in all sorts of directions. We tend to think that with Unique in particular, that is probably true more so than others. He’s someone who, ever since his surprise re-emergence, has really just thrived on the idea of causing chaos. We tend to think that he’s happy to do it almost whenever he can.

If you do want to get some more insight all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 6 synopsis:

Raq tries to overcome Marvin’s poor judgment, Kanan recruits Jukebox to help him get justice for his friend, and Unique assembles the final pieces of his plan.

So what more is going to be coming here?

Well, remember that this show operates under ten-episode seasons and after this week, we will be at the official halfway point. Things are going to be getting more chaotic from here on out, and you gotta be prepared for almost no one to be safe. This is a show where people do tend to die left and right and given where Kanan’s journey is going, it almost has to. It’s going to be tragic whenever it happens, whether it be this season or in season 5, as the show has already been renewed and you don’t have to worry about that.

