Matlock season 1 episode 16: Does Olympia know the truth?

Even though we knew entering Matlock season 1 episode 16 that there could be a chance for us to learn about a few new twists, who saw the end coming? After all, Olympia seems to be much more aware of the truth than we ever previously thought.

Of course, this does not mean that the character knows the full truth by any means — she’s just figured out some fragments. The pen recorder was a big part of it, but just like we saw in the premiere, the producers actually told a story across a number of key moments of how Olympia was able to piece some major parts of this together. Her figuring it out absolutely does mean that whatever trust between them is now gone — and ironically, it is happening at the same time Matty finally realized that Olympia could be trusted and had nothing to do with the drug case from the past.

The final scene of episode 16 was Olympia demanding to know who Madeline Matlock really was. How Kathy Bates’ character will be able to deal with this now should be interesting, given that it was one thing to put on an act when nobody expected anything from her. Olympia’s guard is up now. She is incredibly smart and at this point, it does honestly feel like Matty’s metaphorical goose may be cooked.

Yet, here is the interesting thing now — since Matty now realizes that Olympia is not involved in what happened to her daughter, can she actually reveal her whole mission to her? We do tend to think that it is a possibility, but it may not make up for the fact that her entire situation and employment at the firm is based on complete lies. Olympia may sympathize but also still not want anything to do with her.

What did you think about the events of Matlock season 1 episode 16 overall?

