Will Trent season 3 episode 6 promo: Will asks Marion out!

Given that Will Trent season 3 episode 6 is going to be coming to ABC next week — is love about to be in the air?

Well, consider the fact that this episode is airing just before Valentine’s Day, and you can argue that it was pretty intentional to have Will asking out Marion Alba at this point. There is undoubtedly a spark here, and it definitely does not shock us that he would want to try and move on after everything that transpired when it comes to Angie. Is it actually going to work? That remains to be seen.

While the promo for episode 6 showed Angie in a certain amount of danger, we are hopeful that she is going to be fine. A lot of our curiosity is mixed up in seeing what it looks like for Will exploring a different relationship at this point. We know that he’s trying to move on from some of his guilt, but that does not mean that it is going to be altogether easy for him at all.

In general, we just think that this Will Trent is going to be one that serves as a pretty vital tone-setter for the rest of the season. We do think that the Marion arc is going to be pivotal for the story moving forward, and that is completely separate from whether or not Gina Rodriguez’s character gets into a long-term relationship with him or not.

Our expectation here in general

Why not just make this a good bit of fun? This is a great opportunity to do just that, mostly due to the fact that we are near a holiday and we’ve already had some incredibly dramatic stories as of late already.

