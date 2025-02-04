Will Trent season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A huge personal reveal

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 3 episode 6 arrive — so what is the story going to be?

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that the title for this story is “No Faith In Second Chances,” which is certainly the sort of name that may send a chill up your spine. The drama has shown time and time again over the years that they have no problem making some cases personal to the lead character, and that may end up being the case here once more.

Below, you can see the full Will Trent season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

Will investigates a murder with a familiar pattern, forcing him to confront his past while tracking a killer who’s always one step ahead. As the case unfolds, he begins to suspect the truth is closer—and more personal—than he ever imagined.

Is Will going to be able to deal with the end result? It goes without saying, but we’re worried about him based mostly on the near-constant trauma that we have seen him endure over time. Take when he was in the system, and even after he got out. He should be able to endure, but he may be forced to rely on those closest to him to make that happen.

Beyond the personal angle, we do believe that this Will Trent episode is going to be able to provide something else that is significant at the same time: A great mystery! Obviously, that is the way in which we’re able to learn anything more about the characters in general. Nothing is going to move in a straight line and by virtue of that, it feels inevitable that we are going to be seeing a number of jaw-droppers.

