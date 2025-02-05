Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5: MG eliminated; how?

Tonight on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5, Dr. Will decided that he was going to go hunting for some weasels. Also, he got mad and left a challenge when his plan didn’t work.

We do personally love the idea of this guy, even at this point in his reality TV career, still putting almost no effort into caring what anyone things about him. He’s going to be hated, but at the same time, some of these players actually realized that there was some merit in keeping him around. The big threat at the moment is that massive “family” alliance that consists of David, Parvati, Dickson, and MG — shouldn’t you try to take someone out in that group?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

So Will did get the opportunity to play Deal or No Deal at the end of the episode, but what made this immediately hilarious is that he put zero effort into it at all. He chose his case at random, and then just went in chronological order. Then, he tricked everyone with his understanding of the rules and got them to show a few more of his cards.

Despite all the chaos, Will’s obvious goal here was to give himself the best numerical odds of staying, and that is exactly what he did. He managed to do what he set out to do, and hilariously, nobody was happy that he stuck around. He then had to figure out what he wanted to — he played a little bit of theater, called out CK, and then decided to send home MG at the end. She was mad at Will, but almost everyone was — they’re all going to be desperate to get this guy out moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Deal or No Deal Island and what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







