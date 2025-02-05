Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6: Who cheated?

Based on the information that we have at this point entering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6, one thing feels clear — the game is about to erupt. If you thought that things were chaotic before, you may not have seen anything yet.

Here is what we can say about this season of the game in general — there are a lot of really competitive players in the mix. These are people who are going to do and say almost everything that they can in order to ensure that they get a leg up on the rest of the field. Does that include leveling allegations of cheating? Maybe, or it’s possible someone is playing dirty. With what we’re seeing on the show so far this season, almost anything feels possible.

Below, you can see the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other details on what may be ahead:

The fate of the remaining nine players rests with their peers, but allegations of cheating spark chaos and lead to an explosive game of Deal or No Deal in the Temple.

Is there going to be more weasel-hunting? Well, that remains to be seen. Will is still there, and we certainly think that he’s going to stop at nothing to stir the pot. We also tend to think that he would go so far as to “cheat” if that means losing a challenge intentionally and getting to play the game again at the temple. The promo does suggest that he sees no problem with “cheating” since there is honor among thieves.

Yet, nothing is actually confirmed at the moment, but David, Dickson, and Parvati are clearly the players in the crossovers. Is there a way to thwart them? They have to actually be vulnerable for anything to happen at this point.

