Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/5/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? On the other side of the crossover, is it here along with Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

Given that last week was such a big-time event, we certainly understand those who would think that a short hiatus could be imminent. Luckily, we are here to say that this is not actually the case! You are going to get new installments of all three shows. There is going to be a hiatus coming up before too long but luckily, we are not quite there just yet.

So what is there to look forward to in a matter of hours? Well, let’s just say that we are more than happy to lend a helping hand with that! Below, you can see synopsis for all three episodes, and we like to think that they do a good job of setting the stage:

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12, “In the Wake” – 02/05/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack. Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents. An E.D. staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12, “Relief Cut” – 02/05/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down. Kidd’s cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history. Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 12, “The Good Shepherd” – Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen.

Of the three storylines, the Kidd one has us the most interested just because of the fact here that we’ve been waiting to learn more about her past for years. This is a golden opportunity to dive into that, and we just hope that this story does live up to at least some of the hype.

