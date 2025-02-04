Chicago Med season 10 spoilers: Big Dean Archer story coming

Later this season, Chicago Med season 10 is going to deliver something big, especially for fans of Steven Weber as Dean Archer. The NBC drama has a pretty specific format that they hold to the majority of the time, so what happens when they break up? Well, that could be at least an interesting part of what we see later this season. A huge Archer episode is coming!

So, what will this mean for the medical drama? Well, perhaps a chance to know someone inside and out … and there’s a chance this could lead to other similar stories down the line (at least in theory).

Speaking to TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Allen MacDonald had to say on the subject:

“Episode 17 is a huge episode for Archer. It’s called ‘The Book of Archer.’ … The whole episode is from Archer’s point of view, so he’s, literally, in every scene… We’ll do a deep dive into his character.”

If you love watching Archer and Hannah in particular, rest assured there are also some big moments on that front coming your way as well:

“Their friendship is a really strong, foundational dramatic thing on the show. There is a tension there between them … You’ll see more of Hannah and Archer in that episode.”

We know that there are a lot of people out there who ‘ship these two characters together and honestly, we get it! There is clearly something between the two but in the end, that doesn’t mean that a relationship is going to happen. We are just going to have to see how things play out. What we at least know is that as a fan of Weber, we’re always excited for a chance to him to get more story.

