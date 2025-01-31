Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 spoilers: Crossover fallout

Chicago Med season 10 episode 12 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and it does have a challenge of coming right after the crossover. Because of that, you almost have to balance two different things at once. First and foremost, you have to establish a familiar rhythm again for your show. Beyond that, though, you also have to make sure the events of what you saw across the three hours still matter.

Rest assured, at least for now, that is very much going to be the case. Of course, how the fallout plays out across these crossovers still remains to be seen!

Speaking to Deadline, Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald had the following to say when it comes to picking where the crossover left off:

“The crossover is definitely designed to exist as its own 3-hour experience, but it does not exist alone in the ether… it is organically and chronologically built into the current season of all 3 shows. So there will be post-crossover fallout for many OneChicago characters moving forward… some more than others. For example, Dr. Ripley and Randall “Mouch” McHolland have some tense moments in the crossover that will affect and influence their dynamic in an upcoming episode of Med.”

Just from reading that alone, it feels fair to assume that there could at least be some sort of crossover still ahead, though not anywhere near on the level of what we have seen so far. If you are eager to get more of that, the only advice we can offer is be patient and fight for more renewals. Now that we are on the other side of the industry strikes and the pandemic, it does at least feel like there’s a better chance we will see some of these either annually or close to it.

