Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12: Stella Kidd’s family history

Following the big crossover tonight, do you want to learn a little bit more about Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 on NBC? Well, there is a lot to look forward to here from start to finish!

After all, this is going to be a totally different story and in a lot of ways, a change of pace. We’re sure that there is a lot of action that we are going to see within this installment and yet, a little bit of interesting character story as well.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 synopsis right now:

Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down; Kidd’s cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history; Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry.

Now, do we think that Stella’s cousin could also be bringing some sort of long-term story? We wouldn’t mind that, with the biggest reason for it being that we’ve already been waiting forever to actually dive further into the character’s past. If there is a time to embrace the narrative and push things forward further, isn’t this it? We like to think that it makes a good bit of sense.

As for the birthday cake-smash storyline, it’s possible that there are going to be some serious elements sprinkled into it. However, at the same time we see the words “birthday cake smash” and it is hard for us to look at it with some sort of serious expression. This show does have to go off the beaten path, of course, when it comes to some of their rescues; there is absolutely a chance that we are looking at an instance of that here, as well.

