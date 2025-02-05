Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A February 2025 update

With us now a handful of days into February, is there more to share about Stranger Things season 5 over at Netflix?

Well, a matter of days ago, we were at least happy to hear that the Duffer Brothers are working as hard as they can to get the episodes good to go; however, bringing it back this year is not an easy thing to do. That appears to be the plan from the streaming service, or at least part of it. We know that there are a lot of people out there who are likely eager to see all the episodes drop at once, but will that really be a thing?

From our vantage point, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked if the first half of Stranger Things 5 drops in December, and we are then left until late January or February 2026 to see the rest. The reality here is that one way or another, Netflix is not going to be sharing a lot of news in the near future. As for the reason why, let’s keep the answer pretty simple: They don’t have any real reason to rush things along at this point. They will likely release a premiere date either in the late summer or the fall.

If there is any other thing that we can share with some confidence, it is simply this: Netflix will push this show harder than ever, and for good reason. Consider how expensive it was in order to make a show like this, especially in its final chapter! There are also likely to be spin-offs and various off-shoots down the run, and that is certainly something that also cannot be forgotten at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

