One Piece season 2 spoilers: See a new cast photo!

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, One Piece season 2 has officially wrapped up production! Why not celebrate now?

Well, if you head over to the official Instagram for the Netflix adaptation, you can see an image that features a number of the show’s core characters. Right away, this image gives off the sort of effervescent vibes that we’re sure the powers-that-be were hoping to hand out, plus a little nostalgia for those who loved the anime or the manga. That is the basis for the show’s massive fandom, which grew in size quickly after the largely successful release of season 1. This was not an easy show to pull off and yet, the series somehow managed to surpass a number of expectations out there!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reviews!

Of course, it is nice to get any sort of promotional images that we can from One Piece, but that does not mean that Netflix is bringing it back anytime soon. At the moment, the earliest we would anticipate getting the series back is either the very end of this year or early 2026, though it could easily be the latter. Remember that it is as much about Netflix’s calendar as it is when the show is done with post-production, as they have a lot of series like Stranger Things and Wednesday that are already slated to arrive at the end of the year.

As for what we can say about season 2…

Well, for starters, you are going to have a number of new additions! Sure, we are well-aware that Dr. Kureha and Smoker have been well-publicized already, but there are a number of other faces who will be joining them throughout the episodes ahead.

Related – Get some more news on One Piece now, including the latest premiere-date conversation

What are you most eager to see when it comes to the One Piece season 2 premiere, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







