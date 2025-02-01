One Piece season 2 premiere date: Now set for 2026?

Is there a chance that we are going to be stuck waiting until 2026 at this point to see One Piece season 2 arrive on Netflix?

Well, let’s start by noting that if you are frustrated at this point with this idea, we absolutely understand and there is no way around that. The anime / manga adaptation has already wrapped filming, so does it really take that long to get post-production and visual effects completely wrapped up?

Well, here is the thing: This is a hugely ambitious show with some stunning visuals, and we certainly do not think that the powers-that-be are going to be desperate to rush anything along. One Piece was not mentioned in a new video from Netflix hyping up their 2025 releases, so does that mean 2026 is set in stone? It’s complicated.

Where we think things stand at this particular moment is that the powers-that-be are probably just doing their best to keep their options open. They are not saying no to the possibility that they could come back in late 2025, but they also do not want to guarantee it. When you think about it, this at least makes more sense given that they already have Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Witcher, and a whole lot more coming.

If there is any silver lining at all we can offer here, it is simply this: We are probably going to be getting One Piece back in January or February if it is delayed to 2026. Netflix can’t possibly want to wait much longer than that, especially since it has already been well over a year since the first season premiered. Many of these cast members are also young, so it would make sense to also try to get a third season greenlit early if you have confidence in the property.

When do you think we are going to see One Piece season 2 arrive at Netflix?

