FBI: International season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Smitty’s past

Next week, CBS is set to give you FBI: International season 4 episode 11 — so what more is there to say about it right now?

Well, let’s just say that this particular story is going to be bringing you the same combination of things that you probably would expect from both this show and the franchise at large. For example, there is going to be some sort of action-packed storyline that is front and center! To go along with that, of course, will be something more — and in this case, a personal subplot for Smitty that happens to be tied with said case.

If you want to learn more at this point, check out the full FBI: International season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Veritas Fidelis” – When an American student is found dead at a prestigious U.K. university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society. Smitty’s personal history with the school comes to a head when she’s confronted with the same old-world elitism, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this episode going to be commentary on the entire university system? That remains to be seen. What we do at least know is that beyond us getting an opportunity to learn more about Smitty, the same could be said for some members of the team, as well. Remember that there is a reasonable amount of turnover with the show like this, so the mix is always changing. We also tend to think that there is not a lot of time for anyone to have some long getting-to-know-you sessions.

What are you looking to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 11 on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

