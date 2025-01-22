FBI season 7 to launch possible CIA spin-off at CBS

For everyone out there who is eager to see more of the FBI franchise, we now present to you a possible spin-off with an insane title.

According to a report from TVLine, CBS is developing a backdoor pilot for FBI: CIA, which is currently poised to be about “a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent join forces as part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.” The idea of the FBI and CIA working together is really the only way that this title makes some element of sense; the show is in the casting phase, and the backdoor pilot would air as a part of the mothership series.

Now, there are a handful of different, additional questions that you should be thinking about when it comes to this show. Take, for starters, whether or not CBS is really that interested in giving us a fourth spin-off within this world — is that too much? Well, it may not be if they decide to pull the plug on some of the other spin-offs that they have on the air. The flagship show is the only one that is currently renewed for additional seasons, and we know that once series get to around season 6 or season 7, they do start to become increasingly expensive. What we are trying to say here is to not feel 100% that International and Most Wanted are both safe, at least for now. This is a network that canceled NCIS: Hawaii at the end of last season.

Ultimately, we should know about this CIA spin-off later in the spring; we are at least keeping our eyes peeled.

What do you think about there being another possible FBI spin-off, and is this one of the worst names out there?

