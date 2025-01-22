FBI season 7 episode 9 spoilers: More on Scola, Nina crossover

We know that it has been a long hiatus but thankfully, FBI season 7 episode 9 is going to be coming to CBS next week. Want to learn more about what is to come, especially when it comes to a mini crossover-of-sorts?

Well, let’s just start by noting that if you have not heard already, Shantel VanSanten is going to be appearing within this installment as Nina. Of course, this is one big thing to be excited about, and it is not really too tough to figure out why the network wants her there. After all, she will spend a good bit of time in this episode with Scola and together, they will be able to work through some of his feelings after a case reminds him of his past. It could be one of the more emotional stories of the season, so be prepared for that now.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what John Boyd (who plays Scola) had to say about this story, and also the FBI: Most Wanted crossover it provides.

Yeah, it’s a great little mini crossover to have Nina there. We get to see Nina in the bullpen hanging out. We get to see Nina back at the house after the case. And I think there’s a beautiful moment in their relationship, a maturity level that Scola has reached in his relationship, that he knows that he can ask his partner for help at the end of this. He is able to realize he’s mature enough, he’s grown enough, that he’s able to say, I can’t do this alone and I need your help. And he asks her to read this letter.

Is there a chance for there to be a larger crossover between shows at some point? Absolutely and yet, there is no reason to think we are about to get it within the near future. Hopefully, it could be discussed closer to finale time.

