Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/14/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What else can we say here about International and also Most Wanted? We know these shows are back this month. However, this does not mean that they are coming back around the corner at all.

With all of this in mind, why not hand over more of an exact schedule update now? There is not going to be a new installment of any of these shows tonight, but they will return on January 28. There is a ton of good stuff coming, including a brief crossover with Shantel VanSanten (Nina) coming over to the flagship show. The reason for that should be pretty clear.

So what can you expect to see across all of these episodes when they are back? Just look at the recently-unveiled synopses right now…

FBI season 7 episode 9, “Descent” – The investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. Dealing with the memory of his brother, who was a 9/11 victim, the case pushes Scola hard to prevent another catastrophe, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 9, “The Kill Floor” – A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s life hangs in the balance after being shot, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9, “Moving On” – The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those who caused the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you want to see on FBI and its two spin-offs when the show returns?

