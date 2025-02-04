The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Grant and ‘The Zoe show’?

What lies ahead into The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC next week? We’d say “more drama” at the top, but that is a given.

After all, consider for a moment who is still a part of the show moving forward! Zoe was at the center of a lot of chatter for the group date, and she is still there. The same goes for Carolina, who was targeted mostly because of her PDA. There are still a lot of people we love, whether it be Alexe or Chloie.

So what did we learn from the promo for what is ahead? Well, Lisa Vanderpump seems to be showing up for a group date, there are some romantic solo dates … and then there is “the Zoe show.” That’s one comment that was made. Meanwhile, there is also going to be absolute chaos over the length of someone’s dress. Seriously? This is really the focal point?

Honestly, the preview makes it seem like episode 3 is going to be a direct extension of episode 2, where Zoe and Carolina were made the focal points for a lot of ire. Whether or not this is merited is hard to figure out, mostly due to the fact that there is so much footage that is edited down within a really short amount of time.

Big trouble for Grant

Well, there’s also a moment in the preview where he learns that someone may be lying about something he said — so what does he do there? This is a point where he almost has to get mixed up in the drama, largely because there is no other choice but to defend his own integrity.

