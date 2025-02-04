The Bachelor episode 2: Did Chloie, Bailey get Grant’s rose?

We had a good feeling entering The Bachelor episode 2 that there would be some ups and downs — but what notable contestants survived?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that for a show about dating and finding your special somehow, a lot of people were unhappy for a significant chunk of it! On the first date, everyone was frustrated with Zoe stealing Grant Ellis a million times. Meanwhile, on the second date, Carolina’s time with him caused a lot of thee other women to be frustrated. She was the more apologetic of the two — she understood why people would be upset over her public PDA, but that’s also a part of the show.

So while so much was fixated on these two women here, let’s celebrate some positives as well! Alexe seems like a genuine person and we’re glad that she’s not catching an insane amount of heat for her one-on-one date. Meanwhile, Chloie is precious and we’re glad that she is getting the time that she is.

The only real mystery we had entering the Rose Ceremony was whether or not we were going to see Bailey survive, given that it felt clear that this environment was really not for her and she was struggling emotionally. She spoke herself about how often she was crying in there! However, she did still get a rose.

The bizarre editing choice

Why did Chloie get the final rose during the ceremony? We knew that she was going to get one on the basis of air time, so it never really felt like there was a lot of drama there. We’re rooting hard for her, but we’ll see what happens from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

