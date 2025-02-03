For All Mankind spin-off Star City casts House of the Dragon star

We’ve been waiting a long time to get some news on the For All Mankind spin-off Star City — but today, that changes. Not only that, but we do tend to think that this news in particular potentially alters another series at the same time.

According to a report from Deadline, House of the Dragon star Rhys Ifans has been brought on board the Apple TV+ series in the role of the ‘Chief Designer,’ the driving force behind the Soviet Space program. The site also shares the logline for Star City, if you did not see it back when the show was first announced: “Star City is another alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

So what exactly does this mean when it comes to Ifans’ work on the HBO epic? We know that season 3 is going to be shooting as early as next month, and there is no evidence that the actor is exiting that show. However, much of Otto Hightower’s screen time in the second half of season 2 was brief, and there is a chance that could be the same in the near future. Theoretically, it could be possible that he will be able to balance both shows … but a wait-and-see approach is going to be best.

As for the fifth season of For All Mankind proper, we expect to see that at some point before the year is done.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

