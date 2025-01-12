For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: January 2025 update

Is some more information about a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date finally going to come out this January? Make no mistake that the desire for another chapter is there! It has now been over a year since the fourth season premiered, and while we know that a lot of filming has transpired already, Apple TV+ has kept things reasonably quiet — at least for the time being.

So, is all of this going to change to a certain degree soon? Well, we do at least think that there’s a case for a little more insight to roll out before too long…

First and foremost, we would go ahead and say this: Apple seems to have a #1 priority right now in the second season of Severance and it is easy to understand why, given how popular this show has been and the super-high ceiling for season 2. We would argue that moving into the end of the winter, they may start to entertain premiere-date announcements for some other shows. We’d be surprised if something more came out about For All Mankind this month, but there should be some other news about it not too long after the fact. The same goes for another one of Apple’s big hits in The Morning Show.

As for what the season 5 story is going to be…

Well, the first thing to note here is that the Goldilocks asteroid has been more or less attached to the Happy Valley base on Mars, where it will be used for mining. This is something that Ed clearly wanted to see happen, but it is also not clear if he is around to see it. Hopefully, that is a mystery that is addressed in the early part of the episode.

