For All Mankind spin-off Star City: Where is the news?

As many of you may know, For All Mankind season 5 is currently in production and, of course, there is a lot to be excited about! We are entering another era of history and with that, there is a chance to meet new characters and see a lot of different stories.

So with that in mind, why not get a little bit more into Star City? This is a spin-off that was ordered earlier this year and yet, there’s been very little about it ever since. What’s going on here?

For those who have not heard too much about the spin-off yet, it is a creation of Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, and it is actually going to go back in time to tell a different story. Here is the synopsis:

A robust expansion of the “For All Mankind” universe, “Star City” is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward. “Star City” is created by Wolpert, Nedivi, and Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

Why the wait?

Well, a part of it has to do with the fact that the For All Mankind producers are currently working on season 5 and after that, it feels like there is a good chance for more info about the spin-off to start to come out. Don’t think the lack of news right now is a bad thing; it may just be a part of the process.

What do you want to see moving into the For All Mankind spin-off Star City?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

