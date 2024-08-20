For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: What does Apple know?

Before we proceed any further here, can we just rejoice in the fact that a For All Mankind season 5 is even happening? We know that a number of series out there in the streaming world do not get a chance to be around so long; just on the basis of that alone, it’s a thrill to see the show still here.

Now that we’ve said that, this is high time to get into the next all-important question: When exactly will the show premiere? Let’s just say that there is something more worth thinking about here, as well, including what Apple TV+ has already figured out.

Let’s be realistic for a moment: The odds of there being another season of the show out this year are slim to none. However, there is a great chance that it will surface in 2025, and it would not be a shock at all if the streaming service has already bookmarked potential windows in the summer. Do we think that Apple has settled on anything super-specific at this point? Hardly, but they may at least be thinking more and more about when they’d like to have the show back. They most likely have a window, just as they do with another one of their longstanding hits in The Morning Show, which is also poised to come back next year.

Beyond this, let’s just go ahead and make it clear that it would be thrilling to actually have more intel on what the next chapter of the story really looks like. Take, for example, if Ed is still alive, or also what Happy Valley could look like as a base after the long time jump.

(In addition to season 5, there is a spin-off on the way in Star City — hopefully, more on that is shared before too long.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

