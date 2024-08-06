For all Mankind season 5 spoilers: New Amsterdam alum signs on

We recognize that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see For all Mankind season 5 premiere over on Apple TV+. Yet, we are at least glad to be getting more news from a casting point of view!

According to a new report from Deadline, Tyler Labine of New Amsterdam fame is going to be coming on board the new season. We know that he is rather exceptional at playing empathetic characters and here, he is going to be playing a guy named Fred. For now, there is not all too much known about him, save for that he is playing the role of a Mars Peacekeeper.

As we move into the next season of the show, we do at least have a sense thematically of what could be coming up here! At the center of it will be, at least in part, the Goldilocks asteroid. Remember that Ed helped to corral it close to Happy Valley on Mars, a way in which to ensure there was value in it continuing to exist as a colony. Of course, we do have another major time jump coming and by virtue of that, there could be characters who come and go. Personally, we wonder if Ed is even still around! He was not exactly in the best of health at the end of season 4, so we can’t exactly sit here and say that we are altogether confident that he is going to be in a great spot now, either physically or mentally.

There is no premiere date out there yet in regards to For All Mankind but for now, our feeling is that it will emerge at some point in the new year.

