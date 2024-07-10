For All Mankind season 5 spoilers: Mireille Enos signs on

With production on For All Mankind season 5 kicking off this month, we have another reason to be excited when it comes to casting!

According to a report from Deadline, Mireille Enos has signed on to play a major role in the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama. We’d say that this is a reunion-of-sorts with her former The Killing co-star Joel Kinnaman, but a lot of that is going to be heavily dependent on whether or not Ed is still around in the new season. Just remember that this guy is pretty old now and, beyond just that, his health was already taking a turn for the worse.

As for who Enos is going to play, her character is Celia Boyd, described as “a member of the Peacekeeper Security Force on Mars.” So why would the planet need this at this point? Well, we do think there’s a pretty good change that we will get a chance in order to see it play out! With the Goldilocks asteroid now corralled and serving as a mining operation, it is certainly possible that there is a lot of money to be made — and whenever that happens, you can be assured that there is going to be a need for added security.

Perhaps this season more than any other, there is a good chance for the writers to explore the commercialization of space. This is something that has been a theme of the series here and there already, but this is an opportunity to take it on with so much greater depth than before! Also, is there a chance to venture so much further out in the solar system? It feels like the possibility is there…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

