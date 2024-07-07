For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What are the chances that For All Mankind season 5 gets a premiere date announced this month? There are reasons for excitement, with a lot of them tied to the way that season 4 concluded.

After all, just think about that final flash-forward! We’ve now moved several years into the future once more and now, we’re in a slightly different spot given that the Goldilocks asteroid now is the site of a base, and that is giving even more of a purpose to Happy Valley on Mars. Ed seemingly got everything that he always wanted, but it is fair to wonder if he is even still around to experience it! The character was old in season 4, and seemingly was suffering from either an unknown ailment or the consequences of being in space for so long. Who knows where he will be from here? One of the hallmarks of this show is how they do turn over the cast so much and yet, there have been a few constants who were there from the beginning.

The bad news for now is that you are not going to learn too much about a premiere date for season 5 this month, even if we know more of the show is coming. Production, however, is kicking off in July, and that does indicate that there could be something more to share soon about the cast!

As for when we realistically expect to see For All Mankind back, the best-case scenario is probably that it surfaces here either in the summer or fall of next year. It would be wonderful if it comes earlier than that, but we tend to think that a show this ambitious will take a little bit of time to get together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

