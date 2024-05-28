For All Mankind season 5 filming: When will it begin?

As many of you may be aware, a season 5 of For All Mankind is coming at some point down the road. With that, there is really one question: when will it begin?

Given the scale and ambition of a show like this, you obviously want to give it plenty of time to be produced — by virtue of that, you want to see things underway sooner rather than later. The good news here is that based on most listings we have seen, the space-race drama should be back to work by some point in July! This means that much of the rest of the year can be spent filming new episodes, and this will set the stage for (hopefully) the series returning in 2025.

So what exactly will the story be for the next chapter? It is absolutely fair to say we’ve got about a million different questions on that subject — how can we not, given that there is so much going on here? For example, is Ed still going to be around after the latest time jump? What is the state of Mars like now? That is yet another thing to consider now, given that preserving the base there is one of the reasons why he fought so hard to “steal” the Goldilocks asteroid.

Of course, given that there is the time jump and there is a base now on the asteroid, we do think the new season is also going to introduce a few new characters. There are also plans for a spin-off that will tell parts of the story from the Soviet point of view, but we have not heard too much when it comes to a timetable on that as of yet. It may take several months before anything starts to surface.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on For All Mankind right away

What do you think we are going to see moving into For All Mankind season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







