For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now more than a week into the month of May, what sort of news can we pass along when it comes to For All Mankind season 5?

First and foremost, let’s just start off by issuing a pretty darn important reminder that the space drama is 100% coming back! You don’t have to worry about that, and of course we consider that a cause for tremendous relief. Apple TV+ took their time announcing that something more was coming and by virtue of that, there was at least a certain cause for concern.

Now, however, we can actually put the focus more on when the series could be returning, and while we don’t think it will be anytime soon, you can still try to chart a few things out. There is not going to be anything more that we learn about this month, so let’s just go ahead and throw that out there. the earliest we tend to think there will be a premiere-date announcement is some point in the spring of 2025, with us possibly getting to see the series back in either the summer or the fall.

If there is some sort of announcement we could theoretically see over the course of this month, it is likely tied to the potential cast members coming back for more. Remember here that we’re going to have another time jump and because of that, of course you have to worry about a guy like Ed! He was not exactly in the best of shape for a good chunk of season 4, whether it be physically or mentally. (If you recall, we had a lot of theories that he may be developing some sort of space kuru — did he and the other astronauts on Mars eat Danny? Maybe it’s crazy, but we aren’t ruling it out.)

Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get to see some of our favorites back as we prepare to venture out into space one more time.

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

