Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 trailer: How will the series end?

Come February 13, you are going to have a chance to see Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 officially premiere on Netflix. Are you ready for what is ahead? Or, are you ready to get emotional?

Well, one of the things that is great about the latest trailer for what lies ahead is that hit show seems to be bringing you back to the start. Remember for a moment here that the series started with Miguel and Johnny, and it seems like there are going to be a couple of full-circle moments through the remaining episodes. This show may be about karate, but it’s also about family and the writers seem to be intent on smartly making sure that this is still here as a part of the story.

As for what else you are going to see, the trailer (watch here) also indicates that the Sekai Taikai is going to be completed in a rather unexpected way, one that will also bring everyone back to the All Valley. Who is going to win, and how much does it matter? Obviously we are rooting for the good guys, but this show is about so much more than victors. Instead, it has been about everyone doing their best in order to ensure that they find their proper place in life. You can say that primarily when it comes to the kids, but it also applies to the adults at the same time.

For those who are unaware, Cobra Kai is not necessarily going to be the end of the franchise. There is a new Karate Kid movie coming up, albeit from a different creative team.

