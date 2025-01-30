Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 sneak peek: Finishing the fight

As many of you are certainly aware at this point, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is finally going to air on Netflix come February 13. This is going to be the end of the series and by virtue of that, one thing feels clear: You are going to get emotional at times. The producers have known for a good while that this will be the end. By virtue of that, they will have a ton of time in order to prepare.

So how exactly is this story going to conclude? Well, the first order of business here may just be noting that the show is going to deliver some sort of conclusion to the Sekai Taikai even after what happened in Barcelona.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Cobra Kai sneak preview that sets the stage for a final showdown. As it turns out, many leaders in the karate world want there to be closure to the tournament — and so do the students? Despite Kwon’s death, the preview does still show a number of characters training and doing their best to prepare for what is next.

Is there another death coming? Possibly, but we tend to think that the larger focus here is mostly going to be on trying to find a way in order to ensure that there is some sort of winner among the dojos — but also that we have a better sense as to what the future holds. What are Robby, Miguel, Samantha, and some of these characters going to be up to after the fact?

At this point, the only thing that we believe to be 100% guaranteed right now is that we are going to get a reasonable amount of closure when it comes to the story of Daniel LaRusso — mostly because he’s going to be appearing in an upcoming Karate Kid film.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

