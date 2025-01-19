Cobra Kai season 6: New info on series finale, final scene

For those who are not currently aware, the third and final part of Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix next month. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, the show is certainly going to be coming back in a rather-dark place, as the death of Kwon at the end of part 2 is going to cast a shadow over a lot of the story. After seeing a death happen at the Sekai Taikai, how many of these characters are going to want to even practice karate anymore?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussion now!

Well, even if the remaining episodes do kick off in a somewhat dark place, we can still tell you that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel. After all, the Karate Kid follow-up series has always tried to have elements of optimism, and they could lean more into that at the end of the show.

In a new post on Twitter, here is some of what co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz had to say on that particular subject:

The final scene is classic Cobra Kai and elements of it have been in our minds since the beginning.

If you are wondering just how emotional things are going to be here, let’s just say that “Many tears will be shed over the course of these last five episodes. The question is whether they’ll be sad or happy tears.” We don’t think any of this comes as a pretty big surprise. This is going to be a celebration of almost everything that came before. There are going to be some action sequences, but also moments that remind you of how far these characters have come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Cobra Kai now and what more you can expect to see

What do you think we are going to see across the end of Cobra Kai on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







