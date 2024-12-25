Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 spoilers. New details on final send-off

Netflix has revealed that Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 — a.k.a. the home stretch of the series — is set to premiere on February 13. Now, we have a few more details on what is ahead!

Obviously, at least a chunk of the remaining five episodes has to deal with what happened at the Seaki Taikai, where we saw multiple characters square off and Kwon ultimately die. It was a stunning result that could fundamentally change how everyone views karate. Are some of these characters still going to want to do it at this point? It feels like a fair thing to wonder about.

Now, if you do want to get some more insight as to how Netflix is describing the home stretch, take a look below:

After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.

Is there some other showdown coming? We’re sure that there will be a karate fight or two sprinkled in but at the same time, there’s a great chance for something more, as well. We tend to think that the remaining episodes are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to showing how Samantha, Miguel, Robby, Hawk, and a lot of other characters are going to move forward in their lives. We also would not be shocked in the event there is a setup in here for some other spin-off, as well. We know that another Karate Kid movie is coming, but that is a separate creative team.

