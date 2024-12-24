Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 teaser reminds us the end is near

For those who have not heard as of yet, the third and final part of Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be coming to Netflix on February 13. Are you ready for what’s going to be the end of an era?

Well, at this point, let’s just say that the streaming service wants to do everything in its power to make you a little bit choked up ahead of the end — and we have more evidence of that courtesy of the latest teaser.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead courtesy of a nostalgic look back. Everything is leading up to some sort of big karate battle and on paper, you could argue that the show is setting stage for the most epic showdown we’ve ever seen.

Yet, at the same time, is that really how this show is going to tie things together? We honestly think that the truth here is going to be a little bit more complicated than that. After all, we tend to think that following the death of Kwon at the end of part 2, the series could shift in a different direction. We’re not altogether sure that all of these characters are going to even want to be out there practicing karate at this point, and can you really even blame them? It is certainly something that we have to wonder about.

We do think that Cobra Kai is going to conclude on some level with us getting to see what the future holds for Miguel, Robby, Samantha, and the younger characters. Meanwhile, Daniel LaRusso will be appearing in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, so there is more of his story to tell.

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 over on Netflix?

