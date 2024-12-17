Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: How new Karate Kid trailer ties in

For those who are not aware, earlier today the new trailer emerged for Karate Kid: Legends — so what does that mean for Cobra Kai?

If you head over here, you can see the action-packed trailer from start to finish, and it features some familiar faces across the franchise including Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. In a way, this is a merging together of multiple eras for a movie that will also introduce yet another generation of fighter.

So is there a clear tie-in to the Netflix series from this? The answer is both yes and no. The main takeaway Cobra Kai fans should have from watching this trailer is that clearly, Daniel LaRusso is in a place after the series where he wants to help someone else, and that he is able to be away from his family (in theory) for a stretch to do it. After, Macchio is the only actor from the TV series officially listed in the movie, and it was written and directed by an entirely different creative team. The trailer alone indicates that it is far more serious in tone.

Our sentiment at this point is that you can watch the movie without ever seeing Cobra Kai, but there should be some sort of natural hand-off that makes a certain amount of sense. Based on what Ralph has said in past interviews for the show, he was able to at least offer some input to the movie team about where his character’s story wraps up on Netflix. We don’t think one is meant to counteract the other, so you can go into both fully aware that they are set in the same complicated Miyagi-verse.

Of course, it is also worth remembering that the show could end up spawning a spin-off at some point, though nothing has been confirmed there yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

