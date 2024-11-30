Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: William Zabka teases series finale

We know entering Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 on Netflix, the producers left open a lot of questions they’ll need to answer.

Where do we start? Well, for starters, it is fair to wonder if some kids decide to quit karate altogether following Kwon’s death at the Sekai Taikai. Meanwhile, you can also wonder how this changes Daniel and Johnny as potential teachers here. We do think there’s still a way to end the show in a hopeful manner for a lot of characters, but a lot of work may be required to get us there.

Based on some of what we have heard now courtesy of Johnny Lawrence himself in William Zabka, there is perhaps even more reason to be optimistic. Speaking on all of this to Variety, here is more of what the actor had to say:

[This was] the right time to end it and the right way to end it. [The producers] stick the landing in a way that’s unexpected, uplifting, and honest…It’s a great ending for everybody and we’re so thankful we had six seasons to get to tell the whole story.

Of course, “the whole story” here is really just the whole story for this particular group of characters, as Daniel will play a part in the upcoming Karate Kid movie airing next year. At the same time, though, we do still tend to think there are things to take away from the end of this particular show when it comes to this character. While the movie may be set in the same world, we tend to think of it as a totally separate thing. After all, it does come from a separate creative team.

Now, fingers crossed that within the next several months a new Cobra Kai trailer will drop — and with that, we can see more of what the future could look like.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the next Cobra Kai episode now

What are you most hoping to see within the Cobra Kai series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







