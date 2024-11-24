Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11: Ralph Macchio looks ahead

For those who have not heard as of yet, Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11 is going to be airing on Netflix in February and of course, it is going to be big. How can it not be? There are five episodes remaining and after that, the story is going to be complete.

Of course, this does not necessarily mean the end of the franchise — it just means that we’re preparing to say goodbye to the story as we currently know it.

As we do get set for the final stretch, we know already what a big part of the narrative will be. The Sekai Taikai tournament ended in absolute insanity, and that sets up a lot of characters into positions where they are struggling and reeling from what happened — Kwon died! The stakes here are so much higher than just some lighthearted tournament meant to be fun. There are legitimate stakes here that have to be considered as the show presses on.

Speaking about where things stand now and where they could be going, here is at least some of what Ralph Macchio had to say to Gold Derby:

“You need to hit bottom to come back up … I have not seen the last five episodes, so I’m just as excited as [the audience] for how it all comes together. But it’s set up to embrace that big ’80s movie ending that I have a feeling we’ll find, and go forward.”

Of course, for Macchio a part of “going forward” will be doing his own separate Karate Kid film, which is coming out later next year. This movie is not from the same creative team as Cobra Kai, but all early buzz seems to suggest that the story will make at least some sense based on where things leave off on the show. As of right now, it does not appear as though any other cast members are going to be turning up.

