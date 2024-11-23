Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Hilary Swank return nixed?

If you were still holding out hope that Hilary Swank would be appearing on Cobra Kai season 6 before it wraps up, we may have some bad news.

In a response on Twitter as a part of a Q&A about the series, co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg made it pretty clear with a one-word answer as to whether or not The Next Karate Kid star could be coming back: “No.” We aren’t sure how much more clear things can be than this!

Now, is it possible that this is a way to mask a surprise cameo? Sure, but this wasn’t some interview where the executive producer was forced to answer the question. He could have said nothing! It is also a reverse-course from the way in which a possible return had been discussed in the past. It seems like there was once openness to making it happen, but it may not have been possible for a number of different reasons.

The enthusiasm surrounding a possible Julie Pierce return had always been rather fascinating. While Swank’s character was 100% a part of the greater Cobra Kai canon, her movie was largely panned at release and was not considered to be a commercial success. It lived on as mostly an under-the-radar cult classic something that was perceived rather differently than any of the movies with Ralph Macchio front and center. Still, she had her own relationship with Miyagi, and if there was one person who could have helped Daniel with some of his demons he’s facing about his former mentor, it could have been her.

Strange as it may seem, we honestly do hope that at some point, Swank does get to revisit Pierce. Despite the movie’s underwhelming performance, this is still a project that helped to make her a star.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

