Cobra Kai series finale: EP talks spin-off possibilities ahead

It has now been confirmed that the Cobra Kai series finale is coming on Netflix this February, but why not look beyond that?

After all, at this point it is abundantly clear that the karate comedy could end up inspiring some other projects. Sure, we recognize that there is a Karate Kid movie coming with Ralph Macchio in the cast, but that is not made by the same creative team. A Miyagi prequel is something that’s been hinted at occasionally, but that doesn’t mean it will happen!

For now, it seems like the best thing you can do is keep your mind open for possibilities — that is what the producers are doing! Here is what co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

When we watched the final episode of Cobra Kai we see so many potential spinoffs, some intentionally and other unintentionally laid throughout the course of this six-season story. So, the show will end our love for The Karate Kid, but our desire to play in The Karate Kid sandbox doesn’t end. It’s just that this is a story that really followed the redemption of Johnny Lawrence [played by William Zabka], and that story is going to come to a close. But along that journey, we’ve had so many other characters and we’ve delved into the past and the backstories. And I think you’re going to, hopefully, finish the series and feel like you want more. And whether that’s delving into some of the characters and their pasts or where their future lies ahead, there will definitely be a lot of potential that you’ll see in those last episodes.

So long as the ratings for the final episode are good, the door will remain open at Netflix for more. We don’t think that there’s a real reason to rush into whatever is next, but we’re certainly eager to see what topics and ideas are thrown around.

