Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: What will Terry Silver do now?

Entering Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, there was no guarantee that we were going to be seeing Terry Silver back in the fold. However, not only did he return, but he made his presence felt in a particularly huge way.

In the end, we do tend to think that this was enough to raise another pretty huge question: What are we going to see this character do now? Following Kwon’s death, how far is he going to go? We know that he helped to inspire the massive riot at the Sekai Taikai and yet, the last thing that we anticipate here is that this is someone who is going to take responsibility for some of his own actions.

Speaking to The Wrap, here is what Thomas Ian Griffith had to say about what we saw here, and what the story will be as we move forward:

“Now a line has been crossed … When a line is crossed with Terry Silver – who will push it all the way as far as he can – now what? I think even in the madness of the brawl, whenever you come back to those human moments where there is such pain, such the realization that because of Kreese, because of me in a way, someone is dead now. Who is he to blame but his adversaries. So I think that opens the door to where we’re going in the very end.”

This is one of only a handful of times on Cobra Kai that we’ve seen such drastic consequences to some of these karate battles — it’s happened before with Miguel, but he was lucky enough to survive. Also, add to this the fact that so much of the Sekai Taikai was televised. You know that Terry is going to try and maximize a lot of this for personal gain, but what will that look like?

Well, to put it bluntly, there are a lot of problems ahead for everyone involved.

