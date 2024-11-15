Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11 return date confirmed at Netflix

After the big launch of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 today on Netflix, it makes a lot of sense that you would want an episode 11 return date. There are five more episodes left in part 3 and then, we have reached the end of the line.

So when are we going to see some of that closure? We’ve known for a while that it would be in 2025, but we have a little bit more clarity now.

To be specific here, it appears as though the plan here is for us to see Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and the rest of the cast back on Thursday, February 13. That is a long wait, but we do think that there is a lot to look forward to.

As for what the remainder of the series is going to look like, obviously we’re going to be getting to the other side of that huge Sekai Taikai showdown and that apparent death. Now, we could see some of these characters focus more on what matters the most: Their future. Sure, we understand here that karate is the basis for a lot of the series, but we tend to think that the remainder of the series is going to be character-focused more so than anything else.

Is there still a chance of some sort of spin-off?

Absolutely, but nothing has been revealed here as of yet. Our sentiment mostly is that we’re going to be seeing the new Karate Kid movie premiere before anything else plays out. We know that the movie is featuring a different creative team, but Macchio is going to be a part of it as Daniel LaRusso. One way or another, everything is going to tie together in some form.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai right now, including more thoughts on the series

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 part 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







