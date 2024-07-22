Cobra Kai season 6: Martin Kove promises closure in series finale

We’ve made it through the first third of Cobra Kai season 6 but as so many diehard fans know already, so much great stuff is ahead! Through the remainder of the season there are going to be opportunities to see characters face off at the Sekai Taikai — but also potentially evolve, as well.

Are we going to see Tory Nichols eventually find her way back to Miyagi-Do? It is possible, such as it is that John Kreese may even learn a few things, as well.

In a new interview with TV Insider setting up the rest of the series, Martin Cove makes some comments that definitely have us thinking that a little bit of redemption for his character is still in fact feasible:

Massive redemption, theatrical surprises, and surprises that equal the redemption of John Kreese. John Kreese becomes a hero. The relationships [between] Tory, Samantha LaRusso [Mary Mouser], Miguel, Hawk [Jacob Bertrand], and Robby Keene [Tanner Buchanan] — there are all different surprises that pay off these characters and it’s all new. It’s all newly written personal dynamics that you wouldn’t expect these characters to go on to and that’s how [the showrunners] wrote it. That’s why we did 15 episodes, so they could wrap up every character and not allow any of the fans any kind of disappointment because all the fans have different favorites. It’s all in the writing of what they did for the fans from the first season all the way through the end. They’re really fan-conscious writers.

What does a hero version of Kreese look like? Well, we do at least know that there is some element of good within him. Very few characters within this show are pure evil and that’s been a part of the message from the start. John is a guy who has been defined a lot by past trauma and if he can work through that, who is to say where the future will take him?

What do you think we are going to see from John Kreese through the rest of Cobra Kai season 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

