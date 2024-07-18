Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 return date, Netflix schedule

After the launch of the first five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 this week on Netflix, why not look towards the future, as well? There is so much exciting stuff still ahead, and that includes everything from karate to off-the-wall comedy. In other words, think in terms of everything that the show has been known for over the years already.

Now when it comes towards whatever the future holds, the bad news is that you are going to be waiting a while. The final season is being told over three parts, but at least the writers were aware of this in advance and the story was planned out accordingly. The next part of the story is coming on November 28, while the final episodes should arrive at some point in 2025. (No specific date has been noted for those as of yet.)

While it may be said that this series is ending at present, isn’t it at least nice to know that there are more episodes than usual this season? That does mean more opportunities to really watch some of the kids flourish and for Johnny Lawrence to figure his you-know-what out. From the get-go he’s always been the most compelling character within this universe and it’s been rather great to hear things from his side.

One more thing to remember as we prepare for another long break in the action? While this may be the end of Cobra Kai, there is another Karate Kid movie on the way. Not only that, but there is potential for some spin-offs here and it certainly feels like this universe is far from over. Just keep that in mind and we will wait and see what happens.

Related – Why is Cobra Kai coming to an end here? Well, there’s a lot to be said about that as well…

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







