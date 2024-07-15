Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Show EPs look towards ending

In just a few short days you are going to be seeing the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 and in that way, the beginning of the end. There are a lot of big stories to come, ones that are full of action and comedy. Characters will evolve, and it does feel like we are inching towards the international Sekai Takiai competition once and for all.

So how will the story end here? Well, let’s just say that a lot of plans for the show have been around here from the very beginning.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a new interview, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz had the following to say about tying up all of the stories:

“For our main characters, you know the Johnny and Daniels of the world who we’ve known since 1984, the ending is very similar to what we were thinking about before we even had a writer’s room way back on Season 1 … It was the kinds of things that we talked about in the long game. We always hoped that people would react to the show the way that they did and we’d have the opportunity to tell a six or seven season-long story. We’re just grateful that we had the opportunity to land it the way that we envisioned. So in terms of those characters, there’s tweaks within it, but the kinds of scenes that we have in some of those final episodes are very similar to things that we’ve been thinking about for a very long time.”

Given the style and tone of this show, we don’t exactly think that we are being set up here for some dark and harrowing end. One way or another, we do think that there will be moments of happiness, and maybe a hope that there could be a spin-off or two at some point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai now, including what else is coming story-wise

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6, and how do you imagine the story will conclude?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







