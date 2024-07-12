Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Ralph Macchio on Miyagi’s secret

Thanks to the previews that are out there already for Cobra Kai season 6, we know there’s a ton to be excited about! This is a story that has given us a ton of great twists and turns over the years, and there is no reason to think that’s about to be any different moving into this final chapter.

Now if you have seen some of the previews for what lies ahead here, there is one storyline that is already getting the lion’s share of attention: A certain secret that Mr. Miyagi may have had from his past. Whatever that is, it could end up being a major thing to watch on the story moving forward and of course, we’re excited to see some of that play out.

Obviously, this is one of those stories that nobody will want to spoil too much in advance, but there is something more that we can share about it now! Speaking to People Magazine, here is some of what Ralph Macchio had to say about whatever is coming:

“We’ve always wanted to lace Miyagi through the show, and this is a way of uncovering the past of a man and layer in some intrigue about who he was … It begins as this personal disappointment but it turns into something very positive for Daniel. It’s another teaching moment; Miyagi’s teaching him from the grave.”

This sounds emotional and reflective and honestly, that is the sort of thing that we want from the final season of the show. We do think that there could be great stuff that comes from being able to see these characters evolve, shift, and continue to learn things. Daniel has been far from a perfect person on the Netflix series, and we do think developing a sense of inner peace is an ongoing struggle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

