Cobra Kai season 6: Show EPs on spin-off possibilities

With the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 right around the corner on Netflix, why not look even beyond that? After all, the producers have noted in the past they have interest in a spin-off, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

After all, there are a few different components to think about here, whether it be what the show’s viewership is for the final season or what is ahead for the larger franchise. With the existence of an upcoming Karate Kid feature film, the higher-ups may be a little bit protective of what they choose to greenlight or not. This could make things just a little bit more difficult.

In the end, though, rest assured that there are definitely some ideas floating around behind the scenes! Speaking per Collider, here is some of what executive producer Josh Heald had to say:

“There’s a lot that we’re thinking about. There’s not a lot we can talk about yet, but I can say, you know us, we love this franchise. We never stop talking about this franchise. We talk about contemporary spin-offs, we talk about spin-offs that take place 80 or 90 years ago, and we continue to look to the future and the fandom and our partners at Sony and Netflix to help us determine when we can begin to talk about some of that stuff.”

There is a chance that a good percentage of it could begin largely on what happens at the end of the series and if that is the case, it makes all of the sense for the powers-that-be to stay quiet about it now. Why would they want to give anything away?

