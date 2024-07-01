Cobra Kai season 6 trailer: What is Miyagi’s secret?

Today, the folks at Netflix finally revealed the official trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 — and it is jammed full of action!

Just in case you needed a quick little summary for what lies ahead above all else, just check out what Netflix has already presented: “With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see a slightly better sense of how the characters are approaching the international tournament. So many of them are training together now, but that doesn’t mean that they are all on the same page! Miguel and Robby still have their differences to sort through, and the same can be said for Samantha and Tory. A lot of the themes honestly don’t feel that different from what we’ve seen in the past, save for the fact that Johnny may be entering an entirely new phase of his life. The same could be said for the students. Who do they want to be once they are done in high school?

One other question: Is there a long-buried secret that Miyagi had? We don’t think it could be anything sinister; instead, it may actually hold the key to everyone unlocking the next level of training.

For those unaware, the final season of Cobra Kai is airing in three parts, with part 2 coming on November 28 and part 3 at some point in 2025. That will serve as the final chapter of the series and after that, Ralph Macchio will be appearing in some capacity in the upcoming new Karate Kid movie. The exact connection that it has to the Netflix series remains to be seen. We just want the final season to give us some element of closure to a number of the characters we’ve come to know — and also, for John Kreese to be defeated once and for all.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Cobra Kai, including some videos highlighting individual characters

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







