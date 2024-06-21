Cobra Kai season 6: New videos spotlight Samantha, Hawk

Come July 18, the Cobra Kai season 6 premiere is going to arrive on Netflix. Are you ready to head back to the dojo one last time?

Well, technically you are going to be heading back a few more times, as the final season is poised to arrive in three separate batches. This is set to be the biggest and most epic season so far, and there are priorities aplenty. A lot of characters will need proper endings carved out, and there is also the epic international tournament on the way in the Sekai Taikai. This is something that was referenced at the end of season 5 and moving forward, it is clearly a big part of the series’ promotional strategy.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to this link, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about as there are new promotional videos out there featuring Samantha LaRusso, Hawk, and even Daniel-san himself. We imagine that Netflix is going to hand over a lot of these over the next two weeks to give us a better sense of how everyone is preparing for the tournament. Some of the students and their respective sensei may be aligned … but there is a pretty massive problem still.

What is that? Well, let’s put it in relatively simple terms: John Kreese is back out there. Entering the season, it is our anticipation that he’ll be on the warpath after busting out of prison. That is going to be a huge problem for a ton of different characters, especially since they may not know how exactly to handle someone like him being on the loose with truly nothing to lose. Terry Silver is seemingly gone and yet, Kreese is prepared to strike fast, strike hard, and have no mercy.

Related – See more now on the Cobra Kai season 6 release plan

What do you most want to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







